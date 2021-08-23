Federal judge takes senior status, but no appointee named

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill announced seven months ago that he’d take senior status in August, but there’s still no official nominee to replace him.

BOISE, Idaho — One of two U.S. District judges for Idaho announced seven months ago that he’d take senior status in August, but there’s still no official nominee to replace him.

The Idaho Press reports U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill planned to continue to hear a full caseload when he took senior status on Aug. 16, but expected Idaho to have a new district judge to replace him by then — effectively giving the state the third judge it has needed for decades.

Idaho is one of just three states with only two U.S. district judges; it hasn’t gotten an additional judgeship in 60 years, though its caseloads have soared.





