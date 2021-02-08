A week after he went missing, police and the FBI continue to look for Fruitland boy

"Michael deserves every effort we can make to find him, and that's what we're doing," Fruitland Police Chief Huff said.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — After seven days since he was last seen, local law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are continuing the search for missing Michael Vaughan.

The missing 5-year-old was last seen between 6:30-7:15 p.m. on July 27, near the area of southwest 8th Street, southwest 9th Street. and Cornwall Way in Fruitland, Idaho. Michael has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands about 3'7", and weighs around 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt, dark blue briefs, and blue flip-flops.

On Tuesday night, Fruitland police announced that they will be holding a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the search for Michael.

"Michael deserves every effort we can make to find him, and that's what we're doing," Huff said in the statement on Monday.

The Fruitland Police Department released an update on Monday regarding the search for Michael. Police Chief J.D. Huff said they've brought in experts in various fields to help with the search efforts.

He explained that the Fruitland Police Department is spearheading the investigation but other law enforcement agencies from across the Treasure Valley and the FBI are also assisting.

Chief Huff said in an update on Tuesday evening that the case is "an exhaustive search and an intense investigative effort.

"The community support of our search efforts is appreciated and is a making a difference as we remain committed to doing all we can to find Michael," Huff said.

On Monday, teams focused their efforts again in the area near where Michael was last seen and used land, water and aerial equipment in their search of the area, according to officials.

Fruitland police said investigators are now following up on leads and tips that the community provided. Police also encouraged residents to search their properties and review any security camera footage for any trace of Michael.

Anyone with any information regarding Michael's whereabouts is asked to contact the Payette County Sheriff's Office at 208-642-6006.

"The search is painstaking and methodical, but all the details matter," Huff said.