FBI: Child Abduction Rapid Development Team helps search for missing Fruitland boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Resources from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were deployed within hours of five-year-old Michael Vaughan's disappearance from his Fruitland neighborhood, according to federal officials.

Sandra Barker with the FBI said in a statement that the bureau has been helping the Fruitland Police Department since Michael Vaughan went missing more than three weeks ago.

The FBI's Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team was deployed to help in the search, according to Barker. The CARD Team is made up of investigators who specialize in child abductions and mysterious disappearances of children.

Barker said the CARD Team "provides investigative, technical and resource assistance to state and local law enforcement during the critical time period following that abduction or mysterious disappearance."

The FBI has also "provided investigative, forensic and technical assistance, including behavior analyses."

"The search for Michael is a strong collaborative effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies with one goal: to recover Michael and bring him home," Barker said in a statement sent to KTVB.

Michael has blond hair, blue eyes, is about 3-foot-7 and was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt and dark blue briefs near Southwest 9th Street and South Arizona Avenue in Fruitland on July 27.

Barker emphasized that anyone who has any information about the case into Michael's disappearance to call Fruitland Police Dispatch at (208) 642-6006.

