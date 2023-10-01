2 killed in semi-truck crash on I-84 near Mountain Home

Idaho State Police said two semi-truck drivers died after they collided head-on Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people died after a head-on semi-truck collision near Mountain Home on Interstate 84 Friday morning, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said a 40-year-old man from Hartford, Connecticut, was traveling west on I-84 in a 2020 Freightliner. The driver crossed the median and crashed head-on into a 2015 Peterbilt, driven by a 35-year-old man from Hurricane, Utah.

Both men died at the scene of the crash, police said in news release.

Lanes of traffic were blocked for around 12 hours.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

