Man killed in rollover crash near Buhl

The driver overcorrected and rolled off the left shoulder after driving off the right shoulder, Idaho State Police said.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Buhl died Sunday night after a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 30 at East 4100 North Road in Twin Falls County.

The man's name has not been released. Idaho State Police said in a news release that just before 10 p.m. Sunday, he was headed west on Highway 30 when he drove his Dodge Ram pickup off the right shoulder, overcorrected, then went off the left shoulder. The pickup rolled and came to rest about 20 feet off the roadway, police said.

The driver died at the scene. He was 52 years old. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Highway 30 was blocked for about three and a half hours following the crash, which remains under investigation by ISP.

This was at least the second deadly rollover crash over the weekend in Twin Falls County. ISP said a Twin Falls man was killed Saturday night after he went off of Grandview Drive.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.