23-year-old man killed after truck crashes into river near Riggins

RIGGINS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another that happened on Sunday morning outside Riggins.

Officials said the crash happened on Highway 95 at mile marker 189, six miles south of Riggins. The crash occurred when a 1992 Ford F-150 truck, driven by 63-year-old Egar Chamberlain of Craigmont, Idaho, was heading northbound on the highway, crossed the southbound lane and crashed into the river.

Chamberlain's passenger, 23-year-old Charles Bentz of Craigmont, Idaho, was partially ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Chamberlain was transported to Boise, but officials did not state how serious his injuries are.