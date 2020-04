The collision was reported at Farmway and Ustick roads.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are on scene after a fatal wreck in Caldwell Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported at Farmway and Ustick roads. According to police, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators have not released how many people were killed, or the circumstances that led up to the wreck.

Traffic was blocked in the area, but all lanes have since been reopened.