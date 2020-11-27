x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Local News

One dead is early morning crash on Interstate 84 in Boise

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-84 near Cole Road.
Credit: ACHD
All lanes of Interstate 84 westbound near Cole Road were closed Friday morning while emergency crews responded to crash involving two vehicles. One of them caught fire.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say one person died Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 84 in Boise.

It happened around 4 a.m. and involved a semi truck and a car.

Ada County dispatch told us at least one of the vehicles caught fire.

All westbound lanes on I-84 near Cole Road were closed for several hours.

Idaho State Police tweeted just after 8:30 a.m. that all lanes were open again.

No word on if anyone else was hurt.

We're still working to get more details about the crash. This story will be updated.

Related Articles