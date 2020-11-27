One dead is early morning crash on Interstate 84 in Boise

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-84 near Cole Road.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say one person died Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 84 in Boise.

It happened around 4 a.m. and involved a semi truck and a car.

Ada County dispatch told us at least one of the vehicles caught fire.

All westbound lanes on I-84 near Cole Road were closed for several hours.

Idaho State Police tweeted just after 8:30 a.m. that all lanes were open again.

No word on if anyone else was hurt.