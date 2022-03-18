21-year-old dead in Canyon County collision

Police say the woman failed to yield to a pickup truck at an intersection east of Caldwell.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A young woman from Middleton was killed Thursday evening when her car collided with a pickup truck east of Caldwell.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 20-26 and Midland Boulevard.

The Canyon County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed as 21-year-old Johnnessa Holloway.

According to Idaho State Police, Holloway was driving north on Midland Boulvard in a Honda Civic when she failed to yield at the intersection with the highway. The Honda collided with a westbound Ford F-750 pulling a trailer.

Traffic on Midland Boulevard has a stop sign; Highway 20/26 traffic is not required to stop.

The impact of the wreck pushed both vehicles off the raod into a field.

Holloway died at the scene. Both she and the Ford driver, a 48-year-old man from Yakima, were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

The crash blocked the westbound highway for more than two hours as emergency responders worked.

The collision remains under investigation.

