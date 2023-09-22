Fatal crash in Bonneville County

A man is dead after a car crash in Bonneville County.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal car crash that happened in Bonneville County on Sept. 21.

A 25-year-old Wyoming man was driving west on US26 when his car crossed into the opposite lane. The car crashed into a Kenworth boom truck going the other way at 12:08 p.m.

There is no report about the condition of the truck driver, but we do know that he is alive. The Wyoming man died from his injuries at the scene of the crime.

The road was blocked for five hours on Thursday, but it's now open again.

ISP is looking for witnesses of the crash, so if you have any information please call (208)528-3400.

