x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Local News

1 dead in crash near Bruneau

According to Idaho State Police, a large piece of agricultural machinery was headed north on the Loveridge Bridge over the Snake River when the crash happened.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police

BRUNEAU, Idaho — One man was killed when a piece of agricultural equipment was rear-ended north of Bruneau Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:36 p.m. on Idaho 51.

According to Idaho State Police, a large piece of agricultural machinery was headed north on the Loveridge Bridge over the Snake River when the crash happened.

A semi truck, also headed north, came up behind the slow-moving piece of machinery, and was unable to stop in time. The semi crashed into the back of the equipment, killing a man who was steering the rear part of the machinery.

The victim died at the scene, police say. His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles