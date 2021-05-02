1 dead in crash near Bruneau

According to Idaho State Police, a large piece of agricultural machinery was headed north on the Loveridge Bridge over the Snake River when the crash happened.

BRUNEAU, Idaho — One man was killed when a piece of agricultural equipment was rear-ended north of Bruneau Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:36 p.m. on Idaho 51.

A semi truck, also headed north, came up behind the slow-moving piece of machinery, and was unable to stop in time. The semi crashed into the back of the equipment, killing a man who was steering the rear part of the machinery.

The victim died at the scene, police say. His name has not been released.