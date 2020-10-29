Woman killed, man hurt in wreck near Bliss

Police say the driver lost control and the car overturned Thursday afternoon.

BLISS, Idaho — A rollover crash in Gooding County Wednesday left a driver dead and her passenger with serious injuries.

The wreck happened at 4:10 p.m. one mile east of Bliss.

According to Idaho State Police, 40-year-old Jesse Rubio of Twin Falls was headed east in a 2000 Mercedes-Benz when she lost control of the car.

The vehicle rolled, coming to a stop on the south side of the road.

Jesse Rubio, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car in the crash. She died from her injuries at the scene.

A passenger in the car, 32-year-old Johnny Rubio, was wearing his seatbelt. He was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for treatment.