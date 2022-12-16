Famous Idaho Potato Bowl squads pack over 42,000 meals for those in need

San Jose State and Eastern Michigan took the annual Albertsons Tackle Hunger event to another level at Bishop Kelly Friday, packaging a record 42,624 meals.

BOISE, Idaho — Before competing against one another on the gridiron in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the San Jose State and Eastern Michigan football teams came together to help those in need in the Treasure Valley.

After arriving in Boise Friday, the Spartans and Eagles visited Bishop Kelly High School for the fourth edition of the Albertsons Tackle Hunger event. The two squads packaged meals from the Idaho Foodbank, J.R. Simplot Company, Idaho Grower Shippers Association, Albertsons and other event sponsors.

Prior to Friday, the event had provided more than 120,000 meals for Feeding Children Everywhere, with a goal of the Potato Bowl teams packaging more than 40,000 meals in the annual event.

San Jose State and Eastern Michigan took the Tackle Hunger event to another level at Bishop Kelly, packaging a record 42,624 meals. The food will be distributed throughout the next year to those in need.

According to Albertsons Tackles Hunger, more than 152,000 Idahoans face food insecurity throughout the year.

"Albertsons is excited to continue our partnership with the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl," Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division President, John Colgrove said. "The Tackle Hunger event is aligned well with Albertsons' mission of improving the health and well-being of our local community and connecting people through common action for an important cause."

The Albertsons Tackle Hunger event began in 2018. It was canceled in 2020 due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, before returning to Boise in 2021.

Meals include beef, potatoes and apple cinnamon oatmeal. Feeding Children Everywhere has distributed more than 150 million meals worldwide in the last decade, according to its website.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to distribute this food to Idahoans facing food insecurity," President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, Karen Vauk said. "The Albertsons Tackle Hunger Event demonstrates the importance of working together to improve the lives of those who are struggling to make ends meet."

Bishop Kelly is proud to host the San Jose Spartans and the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the REG this afternoon for the... Posted by Bishop Kelly High School on Friday, December 16, 2022

Eastern Michigan and San Jose State face off in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m. MT.

Watch more Local News: