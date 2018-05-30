BOISE COUNTY -- The Boise County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a Horseshoe Bend man who has been missing since Thursday night.

Richard Gorbet, 32, was last seen on foot at about 10 p.m. that night. According to Boise County Sheriff's Sgt. David Anthony, Gorbet was "despondent" after an argument with a family member.

The missing man is considered a vulnerable adult, although he is not mentally disabled, Anthony said. Family members reported that Gorbet had not left his home in about ten years, does not have a drivers' license, and is dependent on his circle of family and friends.

According to the sheriff's office, Gorbet's family has searched local homeless shelters as well as along the Payette River from Horseshoe Bend to Mountour. Boise County has also requested law enforcement in surrounding counties keep an eye out for him.

Gorbet is described as a white, 6'3" and 235 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, dark shorts and tennis shoes.

Anyone who spots Gorbet or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Boise County Sheriff's Office at 208-392-4411.

