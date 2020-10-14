Family remembers the infectious attitude, impact of Meridian man who died in construction accident

“It was sad that it was at work, but he did love to work and I know he would’ve wanted it to be with an adrenaline rush and I’m sure there was one," his cousin said.

BOISE, Idaho — Last week, Patrick Anderson died after his construction vehicle rolled down a hill at a worksite near Hidden Springs. The Meridian man died instantly from blunt force trauma in the construction accident.

KTVB spoke with Anderson's aunt, Shauna, and his cousin, Hanna. The two fondly remembered the 25-year-old and the impact that he had on their lives, thanks to his humor and infectious attitude.

Anderson's little sister, Sarah, said her brother wanted to settle down, but he was a cowboy at heart, moving between Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho.

“He was really like a brother, we were raised very, very closely only three months apart in age," Hanna said. "He did some wildland firefighting, he was a diesel mechanic, he did construction work, and he was actually out on the oil fields for a while. He had a lot of energy and poured a lot of it into working.”

"He called everybody his sister or his brother… he was just a very caring and compassionate person and always willing to help anyone he thought needed help," Shauna said. “As far as how he went… it was sad that it was at work, but he did love to work and I know he would’ve wanted it to be with an adrenaline rush and I’m sure there was one.”

Sarah added that she will always cherish the long, aimless drives with him and all of the stories he would tell her.

"He loved kids and pets - especially dogs, but he was learning to like cats too," Hanna said. “About a year from now he wanted to buy a house here in the valley, have weekly barbeques. He desperately wanted to have children and a family of his own. People will remember him for his sense of adventure and his incredible sense of humor.”

"He was funny. He was the kind of guy that could walk into any situation and make people laugh," Shauna recalled. "He always tried to live his life to the fullest. He always wanted nothing more than to settle down with someone he loved.”

The construction accident happened at about 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, off North Horse Collar Way, in an area of new construction on the east side of Hidden Springs.

