Family remembers 16-year-old hit and killed while running in Caldwell

The family of Caden Samples said he made everyone around him a better person and made an impact on many different lives.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Tragedy struck Caldwell Sunday evening, when a driver hit and killed a 16-year-old boy while he was running at Karcher Road and Indiana Avenue.

Caden Samples was a student at Vallivue High School, his family said Caden was driven and left a lasting impression on the lives of everyone he knew.

Flowers, notes and signs lay near the Vallivue High School track to honor Caden. Those flowers and notes show how many people Caden touched during his life - including his aunt and grandma.

"I just want him to be remembered for his kindness, and his positivity and his caring," Caden's grandmother, Ellen Samples said.

Caden's aunt, Jennifer, wants Caden to be remembered for his big heart, outgoing nature, smile and willingness to be there for people in need.

"Words can never do justice for such a beautiful soul," Jennifer said.

Caden worked at a Subway restaurant, was involved in orchestra and student council, and was a talented athlete - competing in track, cross county and wrestling.

His family describes Caden as kind, funny, smart and full of energy.

"He was there for so many people," Jennifer said. "He didn't really care who you were, he would do what needed to be done, and try to make everybody's life a little bit better."

Caden had dreams of becoming a youth pastor.

"We knew he was a good guy and everything, but I didn't have any clue how much he helped so many people," Ellen Samples said.

An impact that can be felt on Vallivue's campus - through those flowers, notes and signs.

"We're just lucky to have been able to know him and to have him in our lives," Jennifer said. "All the people have been saying the same thing."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Caden's funeral and memorial expenses.

"It was a very short time, but it was a very powerful, beautiful time," Ellen Samples said. "We learned a lot, and are very happy that he was in our lives.

Idaho State Police are still investigation the crash.

Donations can be made to Caden's GoFundMe here.

