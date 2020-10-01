BOISE, Idaho — The family of a mentally handicapped Boise man who went missing more than three weeks ago is now offering a reward to anyone who can help them find him.

Sixty-eight-year-old Teo was last seen on Dec. 19. Police say he left his group home in the area of Cole Road and Mountain View Drive, and was later spotted by witnesses in the area of 36th Street and Eyrie Way at just after 3 p.m. that day.

Teo was also seen on surveillance video Dec. 19 walking near Quail Ridge Golf Course. Police say they have received dozens of tips since Teo's disappearance, but none have panned out.

RELATED: Family of missing Boise man continues searching for him after he left his group home

Investigators have searched the areas in which he was last seen multiple times, both on foot and with a drone, without success.

On Friday, Teo's family promised a $3,000 reward for any credible information that leads to locating the missing man.

Teo is about 5’6” and 275 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green winter jacket, jeans, and a fuzzy hat with ears.

RELATED: Police still searching for missing 68-year-old Boise man

Relatives say he has a traumatic brain injury, and can get confused. He does not speak English, but is known to be engaging, and would likely try to talk with people, police say.

"Investigators ask that people not assume the search for Teo is limited to any one area of the Treasure Valley," Boise Police wrote in a release. "Residents across town are asked to search their properties, outbuildings and other accessible areas."

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Teo is urged to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790. Officers will follow up on every tip they receive, according to Boise Police.