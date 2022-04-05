Family of missing Idaho Falls teen confirms human remains are his

Jed Hall's family wrote on Facebook the human remains found in the Snake River Sunday morning are his.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The family of the Idaho Falls teenager whose car was found in the Snake River after he had been missing for more than four years confirmed the human remains found inside are his.

Jed Hall was last seen driving a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback on January 22, 2018. Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD), Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) and Adventures with Purpose (AWP), a search and rescue team, found the car in the Snake River South of Johns Hole Boat Ramp at River Parkway and Highway 20 in Idaho Falls on Sunday morning.

Hall was 16-years-old when he was first reported missing. IFPD said he took a 9mm handgun and various camping/survival gear when he left home. He also left a note that said he intended to attempt suicide, according to police.

Hall's family confirmed the remains were his Wednesday night in a Facebook post. They added they have tentatively planned a memorial service at the Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley, ID on Saturday, May 14.

It took AWP crews only 20 minutes after starting the search to help locate Hall's car. Their visit to Idaho Falls Sunday was the first time they did anything with Hall's case.

AWP Lead Diver and Investigator Doug Bishop said they were able to help bring tools and resources into this case that law enforcement did not have.

"There is no one in the world that's doing what we're doing and on the level we're doing it," Bishop said.

AWP is a search and dive team that primarily focuses on missing person cases involving a missing vehicle. They have more than two million subscribers on YouTube and Bishop said they get more than 15 million views a month.

Before they got involved in cold cases, Bishop said AWP's main purpose was to help clean up the environment and waterways around the world.

Since 2019, AWP has been able to help 22 missing person cases. He said while Hall's search was not their first case in Idaho, this was the first case they've solved in the Gem State.

Bishop told KTVB their viewers are the reason they're aware of Hall's case. After receiving tips and information about Hall and carefully vetting those details, Bishop said they were able to schedule a time to search in Idaho Falls.

"We arrived in Idaho Falls Sunday morning right around nine o'clock we got to work at the first location that we pointed out that we needed to search, which was the most probable of locations," Bishop said. "About 20 minutes into our search, we discovered a vehicle underwater about 75 yards downstream from the main boat ramp there."

Bishop said his search and dive team was able to track the last ping of Hall's cell phone to that Idaho Falls location near the water. They credit their unique sonar expertise for helping find the vehicle in the river.

"Law enforcement and search and recovery teams, in general, do not specialize in the use of sonar," Bishop said. "Yes, they use it. Yes, this area of water was searched. But the individuals that are using the sonar aren't specialized in it, they're not using it every day."

Bishop said while this may not bring closure to Hall's family, it at least provides answers.

"One of the toughest things to do is to lose a loved one and not know a thing," Bishop said. "What our minds are capable of and theorizing what happened in the, 'What ifs?' is a daily nightmare."

KTVB has reached out to IFPD for more details on the identification of the remains and the search efforts for Hall. They were not able to respond immediately.

