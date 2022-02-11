Family loses dog in Meridian house fire

The cause of Wednesday's fire near Victory and Meridian roads is under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in a subdivision near Victory and Meridian roads.

Firefighters from Boise and Meridian responded at about 7:45 a.m. and found smoke "billowing out of various parts" of the home, located on East Lake Creek Street, according to a Meridian F.D. news release.

No people were in the house at the time of the fire, but the family's dog was home and died during the fire. No other deaths or injuries were reported.

"The crews were pretty quickly able to get the fire under control," said Jordan Reese, division chief of training for the Meridian Fire Dept.

Reese said a neighbor called to report the fire and knocked on the door to see if anyone was home.

"No cars in the driveway, nobody home," he said. "Crews were able to quickly get inside and confirm that nobody was there, so good, quick work by the incident commander and crews on scene to make sure. We just don't assume nobody's home."

Reese said the fire did "extensive damage" to the home, "but the crews were able to get the fire out pretty quickly, so there's a lot of savable stuff in there."

The Boise Fire Department, Ada County Paramedics and Intermountain Gas assisted the Meridian Fire Department with Wednesday's incident.

