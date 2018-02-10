BOISE — We've learned the names of two passengers who were aboard the plane that crashed in Owhyee County Sunday.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing any names.

But Heidi Pullman-Berry says her father, Herman Pullman, and brother, Chris Pullman, were killed in the crash.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff: 3 dead in Owyhee County plane crash

Pullman-Berry says Chris, who was 45, and Herman, 76, both lived in the Treasure Valley.

She says leading up to that flight the pair bid on and then won tickets to go on a scenic plane tour of the Owyhee Mountains.

The tickets were part of an auction for the Murphy-Reynolds Creek Fire Department.

Heidi Pullman-Berry says Chris is survived by his wife and three daughters and her father Herman is survived by his wife Janice.

Pullman-Berry also says that upon hearing the news, her mother Janice had a heart attack, followed by double bypass surgery and is now recovering in a Boise hospital.

As for the pilot, neither the sheriff's office nor the family has released their name.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

