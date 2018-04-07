BOISE - Heather Wickham is asking the public to help her find her daughter, Mashayla’s bike.

“She lost her brother in November and it was his bike,” says Heather.

Mashayla rode her brother's bike to school on Monday, locked it up and then hours later someone stole it.

“She's upset. She doesn’t get it and she doesn’t get why Simon’s gone, she doesn’t get why someone took what was left of him,” says Heather.

Heather contacted police and shared what happened on social media, hoping someone could help and they did!

Nicole Lee-Hladky spotted a man, just down the street from the school, riding a bike that looks just like the one Heather posted.

“I was driving and came to the intersection of Amity and Maple Grove and saw a young man crossing the street. About 30 minutes later, I was at the Maple Grove and Overland intersection and I saw the same man with a bicycle and my instinct was telling me that was off for him to have a bike, 30 minutes after he didn’t have a bike,” says Nicole.

Nicole later shared her photos on the neighborhood social networking app NextDoor.

“I posted it on there just so the general area can be on the alert. I really did think a lot before posting that picture because I don’t want to get someone in trouble who wasn’t doing something wrong, but I also wanted to make sure that if that bike was stolen, it would get back to the right family,” says Nicole.

After a complaint, the website took down the post.

Thanks to the power of social media though, people saw the post and alerted Heather about it and connected the two women.

"I don’t care who you are or why you took it. Just please, please, please return it, as a mom you just have to watch it. I can’t ease her pain, I can’t bring him back, I can’t do anything, but maybe I can get the bike back, maybe I can do that. so please let me help my little girl get her bike back. that's all I want,” says Heather.

© 2018 KTVB