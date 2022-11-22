Dude Perfect is coming to Boise

The sports comedy group is family-friendly and very popular.

BOISE, Idaho — Dude Perfect started as just some friends joking around and performing trick sports shots but it's grown into something much more. According to the website the group is about, "giving back, spreading joy, and glorifying Jesus Christ." It's about family-friendly content and the Dudes now have a social media following of over 100 million people.

"Dude Perfect, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is known for specializing in the impossible with their hundreds of trick shots, "Stereotypes" and "Overtime" content franchises on YouTube, "Bucket List" travel series, their sold-out national arena live tour and content creation with some of the world's most famous athletes and celebrities," stated a press release. "Comprised of Tyler "Beard" Toney, twin brothers Cory and Coby Cotton, Cody "Tall Guy" Jones and Garrett "Purple Hoser" Hilbert."

The "Pandamonium" tour will be at Extra Mile Arena on Friday, July, 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and will be available through ticketmaster.

The show is said to be action packed and their last tour was nominated for the Pollstar Family Event Tour of the Year.

"We can't wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person," said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. "We're coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven't been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!"

