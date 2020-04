The fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Wayside Drive, off of Fairview and Cole.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise family has been forced to evacuate their home after it caught fire Thursday evening.

The fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Wayside Drive, off of Fairview and Cole.

According to Boise Fire, firefighters responded and had all the flames extinguished within 20 minutes.

No one was injured, but the residents of the house have been displaced. They are currently being assisted by the Boise Burnout Fund.