BOISE - Thousands gathered on the steps of the Idaho Capitol Saturday to make their voices heard about the Trump administration's policy of family separation and detention.

It was part of the Families Belong Together National Day of Action.

Idahoans rally at state Capitol to protest immigration policies Thousands gathered at the Idaho Capitol Saturday to make their voices heard about the Trump administration's immigration policies. 01 / 24 Thousands gathered at the Idaho Capitol Saturday to make their voices heard about the Trump administration's immigration policies. 01 / 24

Those who participated also protested the zero-tolerance policy, demanding that the administration reunite families and end family detention.

“It's important for us to tell our legislators, who work for us by the way, that we oppose this and that they need to help us do something to solve this problem,” said Rene Ruiz, co-founder PODER of Idaho.

Boise wasn't the only city hosting a Families Belong Together rally. Thousands of protesters gathered in cities around the country, including our nation's capital.

MORE: In 50 states, thousands protest immigration policy, with focus on mid-term elections

Organizers say more than 30,000 people attended the rally outside the White House to make an emotional plea for children at the border to be reunited with their families.

© 2018 KTVB