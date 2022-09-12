Familias Unidas hosts gala fundraiser for low-cost legal services

Familias Unidas hopes to raise $100,000 at their Empower the Migrant Journey Gala.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Twin Falls resident Mirriam Herrera is one of many people who was helped by the local non-profit Familias Unidas.

"I lived in the shadows for about 15 years. It feels great to do things I was not able to do before. I have freedom now. I don't have to be hiding. It's an amazing feeling,” Herrera said.

In January, Herrera was stranded in Mexico after applying for permanent residency in the United States.

"It was a hard process to think about it today, it gives me a little bit of an emotion.” she said.

Herrera flew to Cuidad Juarez, Mexico, to continue the process of becoming an American citizen. After arriving, her application for citizenship was denied and she was banned from reentering the U.S. for 10 years.

"She was able to get her paperwork straightened out. They were able to review the decision and correct the error that was made. It was a misinterpretation of the law," Familias Unidas Attorney Rose-Hermance Rony said.

It’s been more than six months since Herrera has been back, reunited with her children and husband in Twin Falls.

Herrera’s husband, Tito, said, "It's a big weight off my shoulders. She's able to drive now. She's able to do things. She could work."

She credits Sen. Mike Crapo and Familias Unidas for helping her make it home.

"They help families to be united and if it weren't for them, I probably wouldn't be here right now,” Herrera said.

Familias Unidas offers immigration legal services to Idaho families.

"It's a full immigration program that covers humanitarian, family, and some other applications,” Rony said.

Familias Unidas focuses on assisting low-income clients. To be able to do that, they raise money through annual fundraisers.

"As a nonprofit, we are able to assist those clients by providing low bono, pro bono as much as we can. All while keeping our doors open.” Rony said.

That’s why this weekend Familias Unidas is hosting their annual fundraising gala. This year’s theme is "Empower the Migrant Journey." It's scheduled for 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Linen Building in Boise.

"You get a chance to learn about our program. Learn about some of the clients that we've had here and we have entertainment by victory choir,” Rony said.

This year their goal is to raise $100,000 to continue to help people like Miriam Herrera.

"We have to look out for our neighbors. We have to look out for the people around us. Those are the people that eventually might lend us a hand, eventually might make our community better,” Rony said.

