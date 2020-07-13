Cross country motorcycle ride that pays tribute to fallen soldiers to visit Caldwell

Three local soldiers will be honored when the riders come to Caldwell Monday.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A cross country motorcycle ride to pay tribute to fallen soldiers is scheduled to make a stop in Caldwell Monday night.

The 11th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride and Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame goes from Eugene, Oregon to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.



It covers more than 4, 000 miles while traveling through 15 states in 22 days. The ride started on July 12.

The procession and memorial flame will make an overnight stop in Caldwell Monday to honor three local fallen service members.



They will be arriving at the Elks Lodge #1448, located at 1015 N. Kimball Ave. in Caldwell at 5 p.m.

Once the ride procession and memorial flame arrive at the Caldwell Elks Lodge, the lodge will host a welcome dinner to honor two local fallen service members -- Navy PO2 Destin Frank and Army Pfc Kevin Christian.

On Tuesday morning, July 14, the escorted ride procession will depart the Elks Lodge at 9:15 a.m. for a fallen soldier home visit in Caldwell to honor the service and sacrifice of Marine Sgt. Brent Durrant. This visit is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The procession then heads to Pocatello.



At each scheduled fallen soldier home visit, a 'Memorial Plaque of Distinguished Service' is given to each family to recognize their service members sacrifice and to remind each family their fallen hero has not been forgotten.