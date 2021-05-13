Fallen Idaho peace officers honored at Meridian ceremony

A special ceremony was held at the Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial in Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The state of Idaho took time Thursday to remember and honor those who have fallen while in the line of duty.

Gov. Brad Little joined other dignitaries to pay their respects to those who gave their life while serving others.

One by one those who died while in the line of duty had their name read aloud, along with what department they served for and when they died.



A bell rang after each name was read.



A rose was then placed at the edge of the fountain in their honor.



And their names are written on the wall behind it.



Many of the families of those fallen officers were in attendance.



"Although we can never repay you for your immense loss, we honor you, we respect you and we sincerely thank you. We will never forget your loved ones and your families as you continue to endure the sacrifice your loved ones made for society," said ISP Lt. Col. Sheldon Kelley.

The Idaho Peace Officers’ Memorial is on the grounds of the Idaho State Police Headquarters. The memorial provides a place of solace for families of these fallen officers and also honors those who currently serve the citizens of Idaho as peace officers.

The memorial was dedicated on May 15, 1998. Its design is a five-point badge laid in a red bricked walkway. The center of the star is the focal point: three sandstone boulders stand proudly within the center of the star.