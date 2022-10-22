Fall Harvest festival held at the Idaho Botanical Garden

The family-friendly event runs every Saturday during the month of October, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Fall Harvest Days festival is currently underway at the Idaho Botanical Garden, and will run all month long.

Eric Walle, the Event Director at the Idaho Botanical Garden, said the event runs every Saturday during the month of October, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The family-friendly falls event has something for everyone and features a Scarecrow Stroll, artisan vendors, food trucks, local beer, cider and wine and live music.

"We have a different selection of food vendors, drink vendors," Walle said. "But the biggest draw really is that we have 65 community-sourced scarecrows throughout the garden. We have a map and you can vote for your favorite one. So that's what brings the most folks in each season."

Walle said community members can spend hours creating their scarecrows, and each season, they submit their creations for no cost.

"You really can't believe the quality of work that goes into the scarecrows. People put hours and hours into them. We're really proud and happy to host them each year," Walle said.

The submission that gets the most votes will be selected for a prize through the Idaho Botanical Garden.

Tickets can be purchased at the event at a Kiosk. Botanical Garden members are able to attend for free along with kids under the age of three. Ticket costs for kids 4-12 are $6, $9 for seniors 65 and up and $11 for adults.

"We also have pumpkins still on sale if you haven't gotten your pumpkin yet," said Walle. "We're getting toward the end of the fall harvest season, but we do have one more fall harvest day next Saturday, the 29th. The best part of that is we do have our annual Halloween costume parade that takes place at 2 o'clock on Saturday."

For more information visit the Idaho Botanical Garden Fall Harvest Days by clicking here.

