Bomb threats called in to Nampa, Meridian WinCo stores deemed 'hoax'

Both threats were reported at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Two separate Treasure Valley WinCo Foods locations were locked down and evacuated by police Wednesday morning after both stores received bomb threats.

Around 7:15 a.m., the Nampa Police Department (NPD) was notified of a bomb threat that had been called into a WinCo employee, stating that a bomb had been placed somewhere in the building on Caldwell Boulevard.

Nampa Police responded to the scene and evacuated employees while Nampa's bomb team swept through the building. After searching the premise, NPD determined the threat was a hoax call.

During the operation, Lt. Chad Shepard with NPD said another report of a bomb threat had been called into a WinCo location in Ada County.

Kelsey Johnston, PIO for the Meridian Police Department confirmed a bomb threat had been called into the WinCo location at Linder Road and Chinden Boulevard, but that call also was deemed to be a hoax.

