CANYON COUNTY- A film focusing on faith health will make its TV premiere Monday. It's a documentary based in Idaho. Our state is one of only six that does not prosecute faith healing deaths because of religious shield laws. It's been a controversial topic here for years.

The film is called "No Greater Law" and is being presented by A&E IndieFilms and produced by Pulse Films. For the last two years, crews have been gathering interviews and information in Canyon County, where the Followers of Christ gather. The trailer has been released and it looks to be a powerful film.

Many people are interviewed for "No Greater Law," including current and former church members and law enforcement. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue has a big role.

Donahue says the film will make everyone think about religious shields and whether or not they should be allowed.

"What it really comes down to is when you have a small group of people, a small minority, who are shielded from the law that the other 99.9 percent of the population has to adhere to... I don't think it's right," said Donahue. "I don't think it's appropriate. I don't think it's fair."

He hopes "No Greater Law" will open up a lot of eyes, including those of our state lawmakers.

The film is airing on Monday on A&E at 8 p.m MT.

© 2018 KTVB