Fairfield woman killed in crash north of Gooding

Police say the driver was thrown from her car after crashing down an embankment and hitting a rock wall.
GOODING, Idaho — A 65-year-old Fairfield woman died in a rollover crash Thursday evening, police said.

The crash happened at about 5:45 pm. on State Highway 46 north of Gooding.

According to Idaho State Police, Lanea L. Fields was driving north the highway when she lost control of her car while going through a curve in the road.

The vehicle went down an embankment, hit a rock wall, then rolled.

Police say Fields was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled.  She died at the scene of the crash.

