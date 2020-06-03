Fairfield woman killed in crash north of Gooding

GOODING, Idaho — A 65-year-old Fairfield woman died in a rollover crash Thursday evening, police said.
The crash happened at about 5:45 pm. on State Highway 46 north of Gooding.
According to Idaho State Police, Lanea L. Fields was driving north the highway when she lost control of her car while going through a curve in the road.
The vehicle went down an embankment, hit a rock wall, then rolled.
Police say Fields was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled. She died at the scene of the crash.