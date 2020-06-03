Fairfield woman killed in crash north of Gooding

Police say the driver was thrown from her car after crashing down an embankment and hitting a rock wall.

GOODING, Idaho — A 65-year-old Fairfield woman died in a rollover crash Thursday evening, police said.

The crash happened at about 5:45 pm. on State Highway 46 north of Gooding.

According to Idaho State Police, Lanea L. Fields was driving north the highway when she lost control of her car while going through a curve in the road.

The vehicle went down an embankment, hit a rock wall, then rolled.