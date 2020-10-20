Faces of Hope in Boise holds virtual fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence

BOISE, Idaho — Faces of Hope Victim Center, a Boise-based organization that helps victims of domestic violence, started its three-day fundraising event on Monday and like most events in 2020, it's going virtual this year.
Faces of Hope launched its biggest fundraising event of the year on Monday and is being driven by social media due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing most in-person events to postpone or cancel.
Executive Director Paige Dinger told KTVB that one of the best ways people can help is by sharing the center's posts on social media. Dinger added this will help raise awareness of FACES, which will hopefully be seen by someone who needs help.
With the Light the Hope event, $10 will pay for a meal for someone in need at the Center, while $50 will pay for a tank of gas and $100 will provide a victim with a hotel room.
"Every dollar counts, no matter how big or small. We need it now more than ever because all of our services at FACES are free and are no cost to those who come in. But it comes from somewhere, so we need people's help that way," Dinger said.