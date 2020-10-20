Faces of Hope in Boise holds virtual fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence

The giving event is being driven by social media to help raise awareness but the group is also accepting donations that will help victims get food, gas, and a room.

BOISE, Idaho — Faces of Hope Victim Center, a Boise-based organization that helps victims of domestic violence, started its three-day fundraising event on Monday and like most events in 2020, it's going virtual this year.

Faces of Hope launched its biggest fundraising event of the year on Monday and is being driven by social media due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing most in-person events to postpone or cancel.

Executive Director Paige Dinger told KTVB that one of the best ways people can help is by sharing the center's posts on social media. Dinger added this will help raise awareness of FACES, which will hopefully be seen by someone who needs help.

(4/13) Self-defense and de-escalation training can help protect a victim during a sexual assault. And, self-defense... Posted by Faces of Hope on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

With the Light the Hope event, $10 will pay for a meal for someone in need at the Center, while $50 will pay for a tank of gas and $100 will provide a victim with a hotel room.