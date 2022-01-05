Faces of Hope receives $112,350 in donations

The gifts from Hubble Homes and the Nagel Foundation will fund emergency services and two Victim Advocate positons.

BOISE, Idaho — Faces of Hope, which helps those dealing with domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, expressed gratitude Wednesday for a pair of charitable donations they say will help fund their mission.

The nonprofit received $70,000 from Hubble Homes and $42,350 from the Nagel

Foundation. The money will be used to pay for emergency services and fund two Victim Advocate positions.

Advocates are the first people victims meet when they reach out to faces, and are an integral part of the group's work, officials said.

"On behalf of Faces of Hope, we cannot say thank you enough. Because of donations like this, victims of interpersonal violence can come through one door to receive services at no cost to them," said Board President Carolyn Holly.

The donation from Hubble Homes came from the sale of the 2021 Hubble Hero House. The business donated all the time, construction and material to build the home, with 100% of the proceeds going to seven Treasure Valley charities, including Faces of Hope.

"We are grateful for the support of the Nagel Foundation and the impact this donation will have on survivors that come to our Center," said Paige Dinger, Executive Director of Faces of Hope. "Our Victim Advocates are very much like front-line workers. They are the first face survivors see when they come to our Center and the first person to provide them with immediate, trauma-informed care. This generous donation allows Faces of Hope to continue to provide the very best care to our most vulnerable victims of abuse."

Abuse victims can get help by calling 208-577-4400 Monday through Friday or walk in at the Boise center at 417 South 6th Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. To learn more about the nonprofit's work, click here.

