FAA: Landing gear on some aircraft built in Idaho can crack

The Kodiak 100 is designed to land on unpaved airstrips in remote areas.

BOISE, Idaho — U.S. officials say the nose landing gear on some aircraft built in Idaho and flown all over the world could fail and cause the 10-seat aircraft to overturn on landings or takeoffs.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said owners of the $2.3 million Kodiak 100 airplanes built in Sandpoint will have to do an inspection beginning in mid-August.

The FAA in the airworthiness directive says that if problem parts are found, they have to be replaced or regularly inspected going forward. Aircraft not meeting requirements in the directive would be grounded.