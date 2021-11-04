Ski Swap takes over Expo Idaho this weekend

Like most events the past couple years, the ski swap will look different this year, with some safety measures in place to try to protect people from COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho — Need a new snowboard, skis, or boots?

Before hitting the slopes, skiers and boarders will get a chance to hit a favorite event for outdoor enthusiasts: the annual Ski Swap.

The sale is taking over Expo Idaho on Glenwood Street in Boise Friday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 7.

The event was canceled last year because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Touted as the biggest ski swap in the Northwest, with more than 20,000 items, 2021 will mark the sale's 70th year.

Anyone selling or dropping off equipment can check their gear in from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4., Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., or Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The sale starts Friday at 1 p.m. and goes till 10 p.m. It's open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adults have to pay $5 to get in, but can get in for free Sunday with a donation of canned food.

The Ski Swap benefits the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation (BBSEF), a non-profit organization for kids who want to ski and snowboard competitively.

Like many other events, the ski swap will look a little different this year, as organizers put new safety measures in place to protect attendees from COVID-19.

The entry and exit will be metered, with the swap operating at 30% capacity. The layout in exhibition halls was changed to allow for more social distancing, particularly when people are in line to buy gear.

Doors and windows will be open to increase ventilation, according to organizers, and hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the building.

BBSEF says masks are required for volunteers and very strongly encouraged for everyone else.

Organizers told KTVB it's "the best compromise they could come up with" for an event that attracts thousands of people from across the area. For more information on the ski swap, click here.

Watch more Local News: