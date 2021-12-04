Event Guide: Idaho Gives begins on April 29

The week of charitable giving begins in about two weeks.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho Gives, the Gem State's celebration of charitable giving, is only about two weeks away.

Idaho's biggest day of giving was expanded to two weeks last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be one week in 2021, starting on April 29 and going through May 6.

In 2020, more than 18,000 donors participated in Idaho Gives, according to organizers, setting a new total donations record of $3.86 million.

Idaho Gives began at midnight MDT on April 29 and will continue for one full week, ending on May 6.

Donations are being accepted online at IdahoGives.org .

A variety of community partners help fund the Idaho Gives award pool. These prizes will be given to nonprofits throughout the day and give donors an opportunity for their donations to have an even greater impact.

If you're not sure which nonprofit to donate to, you can read information about all of the groups online.

There is a minimum donation of $10 but there is no maximum.

Nonprofits have until April 15 to register.