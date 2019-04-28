BOISE, Idaho — Organizers of Idaho Gives is raising their sights after last year's wildly successful day of charitable giving.

This year, nearly 600 nonprofits are signed up to participate. The Idaho Nonprofit Center, which organizes the event, has raised their goal to $1.7 million, $200,000 more than last year's goal.

Idaho Gives 2019 will start on Thursday, May 2 at 12 a.m. and continue for 24 hours until 12 a.m. Thursday night.

On top of collecting donations, all the nonprofits are also competing for $50,000 worth of prizes, all based on achieving set goals for fundraising.

If you're considering about donating in person, there are dozens of events around Idaho that you can visit to meet with nonprofits, enjoy food, drinks, music, and other activities.

Don't forget to use #IdahoGives in your social media posts to spread awareness for the annual day of giving and show your support.

EVENT INFORMATION:





Idaho Gives

Thursday, May 2

12 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Find local nonprofits, and donate online

Start Strong Breakfast

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Even Stevens Sandwiches in downtown Boise

Idaho Gives at the Village

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Village, Meridian

Activities and dozens of nonprofits

Idaho Gives at Indian Creek Plaza

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell

BFF Block Party

4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lusk District, La Pointe St. between Island Ave. & Royal Blvd., in Boise

Food, drinks, music, and dozens of nonprofits

