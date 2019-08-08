MCCALL, Idaho — The Idaho County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacutation order for the community of Burgdorf as a wildfire closes in the on the popular recreation area.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a deputy was going door-to-door, issuing evacuation notices to residents in the area.

Both Warren Wagon Road and Burgdorf Road have been closed as the Nethker Fire continues to push to the north toward the community, which includes the historic Burgdorf Hot Springs.

The lightning-caused fire has burned about 327 acres since it was first reported on Sunday.

Fire activity increased Tuesday afternoon, pushing the fire north to within about a mile of the hot springs.

Scott Harris, whose family has owned the resort since 1922, told KTVB Tuesday night that he was preparing to evacuate for a second time. Twenty guests that were staying at the resort's cabins were evacuated on Monday. The hot springs reopened Tuesday on a limited basis.

"We're faced with probable evacuation and building stabilization [Wednesday] as much as we can manage," Harris said Tuesday night. "We are trying to spray water. We have a small fire truck, a pumper truck that we're trying to spray water on the cabins.

"Hopefully this thing will literally blow over," he added. "But we don't know, it's certainly threatening at this point. Hopefully that will be enough, but if the fire comes in with a vengeance from the east, we'd be in big trouble."

A community meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the fire station in Secesh Meadows to provide more information to residents.

Firefighters are focusing on the north and east sides of the fire, with a priority on defending Burgdorf Hot Springs, a nearby Forest Service guard station, and road access to the communities of Secesh and Warren.

The west side of the fire has not shown growth over the past few days, officials said.

