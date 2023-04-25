ISP: Endangered Missing Person Alert for 16-year-old with 32-year-old suspect

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 16-year-old Maya Jones on Tuesday.
The alert was sent out 3:52 p.m. on April 25. ISP believe that Jones is with Tigan Howes, investigators' sole suspect at the moment. Their last known location is in or immediately around Boise, Idaho.
If you have any information or see Maya, the suspect or vehicle (described below) please call 9-1-1 immediately.
Victim: Maya Brooklyn Jones
- Age: 16
- Gender: Female
- Race: Black
- Weight: 115 llbs
- Height: 5'08"
- Hair: Black
- Eye: Brown
Suspect: Tigan Michael Howes
- Age: 32
- Gender: Male
- Race: White
- Height: 5'07"
- Weight: 150 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eye: Blue
Vehicle
- Color: Gold
- Year: 2001
- Make: Toyota
- Model: Camry
- License Pl# 8BAE54U
If you have any information regarding the missing person, please call the authorities at 9-1-1 immediately.
