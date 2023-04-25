ISP: Endangered Missing Person Alert for 16-year-old with 32-year-old suspect

Idaho State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a 16-year-old Maya Jones thought to be with a 32-year-old Tigan Howes.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 16-year-old Maya Jones on Tuesday.

The alert was sent out 3:52 p.m. on April 25. ISP believe that Jones is with Tigan Howes, investigators' sole suspect at the moment. Their last known location is in or immediately around Boise, Idaho.

If you have any information or see Maya, the suspect or vehicle (described below) please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Victim: Maya Brooklyn Jones

Age: 16

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Weight: 115 llbs

Height: 5'08"

Hair: Black

Eye: Brown

Suspect: Tigan Michael Howes

Age: 32

Gender: Male

Race: White

Height: 5'07"

Weight: 150 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eye: Blue

Vehicle

Color: Gold

Year: 2001

Make: Toyota

Model: Camry

License Pl# 8BAE54U

If you have any information regarding the missing person, please call the authorities at 9-1-1 immediately.

