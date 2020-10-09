'I feel guilty for not being there for him.' Meridian boy's aunt speaks about his death

Irene Zepeda says when she found out what happened to her nephew from the news it was shocking, surprising and heartbreaking.

BOISE, Idaho — The family of the 9-year-old boy who prosecutors say spent the last few months of his life abused, is still in shock.



Emrik Osuna's aunt on his mom's side, Irene Zepeda says her sister, Emrik's birth mom, and Erik Osuna lived with her for a few months when Emrik was younger. The last time Zepeda saw her nephew was on Christmas day a few years ago.



“I don’t know about anybody else in my family but I feel guilty for not being there for him,” Zepeda said.“Emrik was always loving. He was one of those kids that always liked to get hugged and kissed and he liked to watch his cartoons."



She's still in disbelief and can't believe he's gone.



“I can’t see anybody doing that to Emrik, I don't see the reason why you cannot see his sweet face and melt and dare to put your hands on him,” Zepeda said.



Prosecutors say the boy died after months of starvation and abuse.



Police arrested the boy's father, Erik Osuna, and stepmother, Monique Osuna, last week in connection with his death.



“I have nothing to say to them, whatever I say to them it's not going to change the fact that Emrik is gone. And I know that Erik, he's going to live with that guilt of not protecting his son,” Zepeda said.



Since Emrik's family on his mother's side found out what happened they've been holding vigils. They're holding nine vigils over nine nights because Emrik was nine years old.

“Emrik was loved, he was loved in our family and sometimes you trust that parents are going to do the same, if we love him so much why wouldn’t his parents love him, and it's unthinkable to think that somebody who is supposed to love him would do anything like that,” she said.

Zepeda told KTVB, both his mom's and dad's side of the family are working together to coordinate arrangements for Emrik's funeral and transport him back to California.

Emrik’s birth mother is currently in a California jail in connection with alleged abuse of Emrik's younger siblings, according to Zepeda. She didn't want to talk about it but added that Emrik's mom is suffering for not being there for Emrik, and she calls them at night and participates in the vigils.

