'Empty Bowls' fundraiser kicks off Friday

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to support the Idaho Foodbank kicks off Friday, just in time for the holiday season.

Unlike in previous years, when the event took over Grove Plaza in downtown Boise, this year's fundraiser will be virtual.

Participants can choose from a wide selection of handpainted bowls, beginning at $10 apiece. The bowls come with a $5 Albertson's gift card and a certificate for a bowl of soup from one of seven participating restaurants.

Buyers can browse through the selection and make their purchase online here. Bowls must be picked up in person at the Idaho Foodbank warehouse in Meridian, located at 3630 East Commercial Court. The bowls cannot be shipped, organizers say.

One dollar can provide enough food for four meals, according to the Idaho Foodbank. The need is especially great this year, when one in nine Idahoans grappled with food insecurity.

The restaurants participating in this year's fundraiser are the Basque Market, Bitterreek Alehouse, Bonefish Grill, Cottonwood Grille, Locavore, Westside Drive-In and Zee's Rooftop.

For more information on the mission of the Idaho Foodbank, click here.

