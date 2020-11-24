Empty Bowls fundraiser goes virtual, extended for 3 weeks

Due to the pandemic, the 23rd year of this annual tradition is going online. Thousands of handcrafted bowls are available for sale now in the online store.

BOISE, Idaho — An annual tradition in downtown Boise is making some big changes this year.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser to help feed the hungry in Idaho is usually held on the Friday after Thanksgiving on the Grove Plaza, but not in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers says the event will be online instead of in-person, and last three weeks instead of just one day.

"We are trying desperately to keep the tradition alive," said Idaho Foodbank spokesperson Susanne Lally.

Thousands of handcrafted bowls are on sale now in the online store. Most bowls sell for $10 each and come with a $5 Albertsons gift card and a soup coupon to a local restaurant (while supplies last).

At previous Empty Bowls events, a hot cup of soup was given out to patrons.

Anyone who purchases a bowl must pick it up at the Idaho Foodbank's new warehouse at 3630 East Commercial Street in Meridian, just off Eagle Road. Bowls cannot be shipped.

Last year more than 1,200 people braved chilly temps in downtown Boise to get a bowl. This year patrons can purchase a bowl from the comfort of their home.

The 2019 event raised enough money to provide over 150,000 meals to hungry Idahoans through the Idaho Foodbank.

Lally says the need is even greater this year because of the pandemic, people being out of work and others facing reduced work hours. Their goal is to raise 4.1 million meals in November and December.

She says the premise of Empty Bowls is still the same.

"Idahoans really care about each other. They have a giving spirit," Lally said.

Another important reminder to anyone who is struggling with food insecurity, the Idaho Foodbank is here to help. If you are struggling with hunger or know somebody who is, you can go to the Foodbank's website and use their Food Assistance Locator. That will put you in touch with food pantries in your area.