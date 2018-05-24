CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) - An employee of a coroner's office in western Idaho has filed a notice of a tort claim that alleges she was harassed by the outgoing coroner.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Canyon County Deputy Coroner Lori LaRoche filed the notice earlier this month against Coroner Vicki DeGeus-Morris, seeking damages of at least $800,000 for the "personal and professional harassment" by the coroner since 2011.

LaRoche claims DeGeus-Morris created a hostile work environment that caused her medical problems and loss of benefits.

In a statement Tuesday, DeGeus-Morris says the allegations are unsubstantiated but she cannot comment further due to the threatened litigation.

DeGeus-Morris lost her re-election bid for the position to Jennifer Crawford in the Republican primary last week.

