EMMETT — Idaho State Police say an Emmett woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Starling Bisconer, 53, was a passenger in a Ford Ranger pickup driven by Wayne Henke, 56, of Boise.

Police say the crash happened at 5:45 a.m. on State Highway 52, six miles west of Emmett near Bowman Road, when Henke went off the right shoulder and over-corrected, causing the Ford to hit an embankment and flip.

Bisconer died at the scene.

Henke was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. No word on his condition.

The highway was blocked for approximately three hours.

