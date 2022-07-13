Emmett splash pad construction expected to start in spring 2023

The Emmett City Council on Tuesday approved the splash pad project, an idea that has run into delays in the past.

EMMETT, Idaho — The City of Emmett is moving forward with plans for a splash pad that would take the place of a public pool that closed in 2018 after the discovery of structural problems with the poolhouse and other issues related to the pool, which was completely torn out in 2019.

The Emmett City Council and mayor on Tuesday night approved the splash pad project, estimated to cost about $440,340, a price tag that could change as costs for materials and labor rise. Public Works Director Clint Seamons said the city's goal is to start construction in spring of 2023. The mayor's and council's approval Tuesday allows the city to start its purchase and scheduling process.

The Gem County Recreation District first proposed replacing the old pool with a splash pad in 2021, in hopes of having it ready in time for summer 2022, but construction never got started. Delays related to the splash pad were at the state level, out of the city's control, Seamons said.

Emmett Public Works has two conceptual drawings of splash pad designs, contingent upon the equipment being available at the time of installation.

The City of Emmett is working with the Idaho Land and Water Conservation Fund on the project.

