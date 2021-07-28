Emmett man reported missing, 'likely very confused'

84-year-old Herbert "Sonny" George Snow may have headed to Oregon, or to somewhere in Payette or Washington counties, Gem Co. dispatch said.

EMMETT, Idaho — The Gem County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding an 84-year-old man who drove away from his home in Emmett Wednesday morning, and may be in danger.

Herbert "Sonny" George Snow left at about 7:30 a.m. in a maroon 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with Idaho license plate 1G 67964.

The sheriff's office said he is likely very confused, and may have headed to Payette County or Washington County, or to Oregon.

Snow is 6 feet tall, 162 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The sheriff's office also said he was not wearing shoes when he left the house. Snow wears dentures, but does not have them with him.