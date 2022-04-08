x
Emmett man, 82, killed in collision

Officials say the driver failed to yield at the intersection with Idaho 52, and was struck by a pickup truck.
EMMETT, Idaho — An Emmett man died Thursday in a collision in Gem County. 

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of 52 and Mill Road just outside Emmett. 

Idaho State Police say the 82-year-old was driving on Mill Road in a Jeep Liberty when he failed to yield at the intersection with the highway. The Jeep was struck by a westbound pickup driven by a 35-year-old from New Plymouth. 

The 82-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital, but died from his injuries. The pickup driver was not transported.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, officials say. The crash remains under investigation. 

