Emmett hospital to end labor and delivery services

Valor Health will discontinue delivering children starting June 1, 2023.

EMMETT, Idaho — Valor Health in Emmett announced they will no longer provide labor and delivery services as of June 1, 2023, due to staffing and financial challenges.

In a press release, Valor Health says they are facing serious problems due to inflation, staff shortages, decreasing reimbursements and impacts of COVID-19. The hospital is projected to deliver less than 50 babies this year.

"It has been increasingly difficult and unsustainably expensive to recruit and retain a full team of high quality, broad spectrum nurses to work in a rural setting where nurses need to be proficient in many different fields," the release said.

According to Valor Health, their CEO Brad Turpen recommended they stop providing the services due to the decline. The hospital says they "plan to support enhanced prenatal and postnatal care in Gem County and build partnerships with nearby health systems" in order to serve their existing patients.

For those existing patients, Valor Health said there will be a transition plan leading up to June 1.

"Valor Health is proud to serve our community. We love caring for our patients and are passionate about doing so for decades to come," the hospital said.

