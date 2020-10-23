'A very sad day:' Emmett postpones football game against Vallivue after student dies

The game, originally scheduled for Friday night, will be pushed back by one day

EMMETT, Idaho — A student at Emmett High School has died, school officials announced on Friday.

The student's identity and cause of death have not been released.

Emmett High says Vallivue High has agreed to postpone Friday night's scheduled football game as students mourn.

"It's a very sad day here at Emmett High School," Emmett Principal Wade Carter said. "We appreciate Vallivue's sensitivity to this. Our main concern today is the mental health of our students and staff as well as the privacy of our families."

The football game will now be played at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Vallivue High.

Emmett High says that counselors are available to meet with students in-person or digitally to talk to those affected by the teen's death. Those who want to set up a meeting can call 208-365-6323 to make an appointment.