Two killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Emmett on Monday morning.

At approximately 7:20 a.m., Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to Thornock Road on State Highway 52, west of Emmett where a two-vehicle crash was reported.

ISP said a 50-year-old Payette man was driving east on the highway in a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe when he crossed over the center into the westbound lane. The man then struck a 1993 Ford F-150 driven by a 60-year-old Garden Valley man.

The Garden Valley man and a passenger traveling with the Payette man died at the scene of the crash. The Payette man was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance. His condition is not known at this time.

The crash is being investigated by ISP.

